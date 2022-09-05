Aion (AION) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $23.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.34 or 1.00049739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00063724 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00238143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00147431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00241282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

