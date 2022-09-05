Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €0.85 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €0.85 ($0.87) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AF. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €1.48 ($1.51). 9,118,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.72. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($14.95).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

