Alchemist Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,602.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $191,602.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00013853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

