Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

ALFA opened at GBX 173 ($2.09) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 221 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.90. The company has a market capitalization of £516.06 million and a PE ratio of 2,883.33.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Alfa Financial Software

About Alfa Financial Software

In other news, insider Chris Sullivan acquired 66,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £99,498 ($120,224.75).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

