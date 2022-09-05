Alfreton Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,824,000. Ferguson accounts for 17.8% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,003 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Shares of FERG opened at $113.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

