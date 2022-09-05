Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANCTF. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

