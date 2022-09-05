Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

