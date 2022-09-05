Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

