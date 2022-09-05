AllSafe Trading Up 37.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 100.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $58,398.88 and $85.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

