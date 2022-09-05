Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

