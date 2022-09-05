Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

