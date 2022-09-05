American Money Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

