American Money Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC owned 0.18% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

