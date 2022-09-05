American Money Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $322.56 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

