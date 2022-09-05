American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

