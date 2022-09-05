American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.