Amgen’s (AMGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.14.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.