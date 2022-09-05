Annandale Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 355.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,451,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Copart by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 163,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Price Performance

Copart Company Profile

CPRT traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $116.40. 43,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.