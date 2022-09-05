Annandale Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Annandale Capital LLC cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up about 1.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Sabre worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Sabre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.10 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

