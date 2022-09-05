Annandale Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,798. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

