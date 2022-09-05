Annandale Capital LLC Takes $664,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 221,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,130. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

