Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 376,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 127,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,857. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.