Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $157.20

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.20 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 157.40 ($1.90), with a volume of 443945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.01).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.33. The firm has a market cap of £772.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,185.71.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.20%.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 6,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

