APIX (APIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,690.00

APIX (APIX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. APIX has a market cap of $619,235.97 and approximately $16,690.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

