Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 423,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

