Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.