Archetype Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archetype Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

