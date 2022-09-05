Archetype Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $47.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

