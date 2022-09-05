Archetype Wealth Partners Has $335,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 748,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.