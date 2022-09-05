Archetype Wealth Partners Has $396,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archetype Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,676,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 508,913 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 415,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

