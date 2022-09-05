Archetype Wealth Partners Invests $4.04 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $48.61 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

