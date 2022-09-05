Archetype Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

