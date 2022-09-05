Archetype Wealth Partners Sells 2,028 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Archetype Wealth Partners cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $23.79 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

