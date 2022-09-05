ARCS (ARX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $615,620.45

ARCS (ARX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, ARCS has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a market capitalization of $615,620.45 and $188,191.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004413 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036391 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132617 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022241 BTC.
About ARCS
ARCS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
