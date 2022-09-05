Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Decreased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 39,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

