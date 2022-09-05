ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
