ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading 6.5% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.67. 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 211,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

See Also

