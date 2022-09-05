Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Up 1.2 %
ASTC stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.