Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Up 1.2 %

ASTC stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

