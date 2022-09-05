Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATTO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ATTO opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.