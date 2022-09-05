Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 2.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 187,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,833. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

