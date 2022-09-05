Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 153,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 56,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,150. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

