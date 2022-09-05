Atika Capital Management LLC Has $19.08 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after buying an additional 96,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $277,934,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.87. The company had a trading volume of 150,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.47.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

