Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $12.85 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,850,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,048. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

