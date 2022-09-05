Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $7.56 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

