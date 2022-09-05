Atika Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions accounts for about 2.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $86,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.