Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.0 %
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
