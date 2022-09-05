Atika Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PRCT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.37. 5,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.01 and a quick ratio of 15.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.