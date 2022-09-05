Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $2,146.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00042245 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082905 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AWC is a N/A coin that uses the ERC20 + BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.Telegram | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

