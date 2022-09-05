AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

