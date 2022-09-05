AurusDeFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030450 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00041719 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082235 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

