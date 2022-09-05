Auxilium (AUX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $69,698.43 and approximately $10,984.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auxilium Coin Trading

