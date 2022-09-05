Avalanche Price Hits $20.00 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $301.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00101245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00258655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019354 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 294,514,218 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

